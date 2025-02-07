Insider Selling: First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) EVP Sells 10,321 Shares of Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) EVP Carlos Power sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $214,160.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,606.50. This represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlos Power also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Carlos Power sold 45,797 shares of First BanCorp. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $951,203.69.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of FBP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.83. 577,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,140. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.27. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14.

First BanCorp. Increases Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First BanCorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FBP

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 5,054.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 222.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth $66,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.