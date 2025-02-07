Insider Selling: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Major Shareholder Sells 14,970 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Christopher Harborne sold 14,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $173,502.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,296,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,618,115.55. This represents a 0.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Christopher Harborne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 4th, Christopher Harborne sold 63,368 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $710,355.28.

On Thursday, January 30th, Christopher Harborne sold 7,086 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $79,150.62.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Christopher Harborne sold 69,599 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $780,204.79.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Christopher Harborne sold 98,600 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $1,066,852.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Christopher Harborne sold 10,000 shares of Innovative Solutions and Support stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $101,600.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Shares of ISSC stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 43,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,740. The firm has a market cap of $195.57 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.03. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support ( NASDAQ:ISSC ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Innovative Solutions and Support from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Solutions and Support

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,940 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile



Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

