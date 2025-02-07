Insider Selling: RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Sells 14,031 Shares of Stock

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $171.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.90. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $88.90 and a 1-year high of $132.43.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

Institutional Trading of RTX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.0% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 270,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after buying an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in RTX by 25.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.