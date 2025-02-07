Insider Selling: Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Director Sells 9,009 Shares of Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $639,458.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,838.04. The trade was a 90.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.50. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.34 and a 12-month high of $77.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Rubrik by 8,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Rubrik during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RBRK shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

