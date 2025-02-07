Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) President Sells 15,093 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Free Report) President Eugenie Levin sold 15,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $258,241.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 493,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,032.16. This represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eugenie Levin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Eugenie Levin sold 28,800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $469,152.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Eugenie Levin sold 43,200 shares of Semrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $664,848.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Eugenie Levin sold 6,943 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $81,510.82.

Semrush Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SEMR opened at $17.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 223.64 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day moving average is $13.91. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $97.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.49 million. Semrush had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 4.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Capmk raised Semrush to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Semrush in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Semrush from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Semrush from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semrush presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semrush

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semrush by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 134,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 99,021 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 115.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 54,830 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Semrush in the third quarter valued at $701,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Semrush by 329.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Semrush during the 3rd quarter worth $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

