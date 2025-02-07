Insight Advisors LLC PA Buys Shares of 12,241 VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 181,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.18 and a twelve month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.51.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

