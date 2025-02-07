Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. GGM Financials LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HFXI opened at $27.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $28.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

