Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Syntrinsic LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.24 and its 200 day moving average is $92.44. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

