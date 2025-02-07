Insight Advisors LLC PA Takes $255,000 Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $210.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average of $187.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

