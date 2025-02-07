Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 1.4% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.03 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 15,952,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 69,256,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10. The company has a market capitalization of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

