Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $228.23 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.61 and a 1 year high of $235.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.89. The company has a market cap of $96.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.