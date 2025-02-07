InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.690-12.920 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $660.0 million-$760.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.0 million. InterDigital also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.190-1.420 EPS.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC traded down $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $204.45. The stock had a trading volume of 481,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,527. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $95.33 and a twelve month high of $213.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.30.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $25,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,702.22. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $142,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,818,277.61. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,322 shares of company stock worth $2,562,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

