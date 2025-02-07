Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 153491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Inventus Mining Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Insider Activity at Inventus Mining

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

