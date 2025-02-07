Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,656,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 928,828 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $18.42.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- IBM’s AI Bet Pays Off—What’s Next for Investors?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3 Reasons to Treat AMD’s Drop as an Entry Opportunity
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Qualcomm’s Post-Earnings Dip: A Prime Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.