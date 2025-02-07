Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,656,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 928,828 shares.The stock last traded at $18.38 and had previously closed at $18.42.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. United Community Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

