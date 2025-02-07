Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

RSP opened at $181.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.36. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.