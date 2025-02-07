Investments & Financial Planning LLC Buys 7,093 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 39,195,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,391,000 after buying an additional 29,430,979 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,620,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,395,000 after buying an additional 5,772,375 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after buying an additional 3,848,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 310.6% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 4,028,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047,202 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200 day moving average of $26.69.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

