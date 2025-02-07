IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.700-12.100 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.7 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.0 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on IQVIA in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target (down from $260.00) on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.39.

IQVIA stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.06. The company had a trading volume of 628,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,699. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day moving average of $219.80. The firm has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $187.62 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 28.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

