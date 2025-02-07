Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Has $894,000 Holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its position in shares of Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortrea by 5,021,169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,125,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,827 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 91.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,821,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,428,000 after buying an additional 2,304,677 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortrea by 86.4% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,097,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,944,000 after acquiring an additional 508,664 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortrea by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fortrea by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 472,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fortrea alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Fortrea from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fortrea from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortrea from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.30.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike sold 11,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $203,274.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,018.72. The trade was a 6.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortrea Trading Down 1.0 %

Fortrea stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.44. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $41.02.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $674.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortrea Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortrea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortrea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.