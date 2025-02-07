Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Trims Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $187.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.27.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $167.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $169.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 750 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total value of $114,742.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,212.20. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $88,785.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,967.06. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,795 shares of company stock worth $2,120,572 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

