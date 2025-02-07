Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) Shares Up 7.7% – Should You Buy?

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.48. 11,853,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 16,860,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Iris Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $9.50) on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iris Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.88.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.11). Iris Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IREN. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Iris Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Iris Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

