Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $256.08 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.80 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

