Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,648 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 160.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

