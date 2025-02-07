iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $101.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

