iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Acquired by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOM. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $790,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $311,000.

AOM stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

