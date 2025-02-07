iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Newton One Investments LLC

Newton One Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,813,061,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 788.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,179,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,995,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,417,000 after buying an additional 577,916 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $609.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $600.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $580.34. The company has a market capitalization of $525.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $493.07 and a 1 year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

