iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Increased by Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.98 and its 200-day moving average is $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

