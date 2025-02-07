iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Bought by Stash Investments LLC

Stash Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 18.0% of Stash Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stash Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after buying an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 76,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $44.21 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

