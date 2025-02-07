iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,065,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,267 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,260,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,053 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after acquiring an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,322,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,357,000 after acquiring an additional 820,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,862,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,793,000 after acquiring an additional 232,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.77 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.85 and a 12-month high of $102.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.86.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

