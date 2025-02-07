iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Position Increased by 5th Street Advisors LLC

5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.3% of 5th Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. 5th Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCP Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 17,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 7,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

IAU opened at $53.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $37.53 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

