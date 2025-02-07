iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 50,272 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 39,148 shares.The stock last traded at $79.71 and had previously closed at $79.39.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $76.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.29 million, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 508.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 22.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
