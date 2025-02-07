iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 34,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,337,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $63.49 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $1.2268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

