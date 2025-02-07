iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Lowered by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 10.2% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brewster Financial Planning LLC now owns 70,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,665,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 495.2% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $228.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.92. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $191.34 and a 12-month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

