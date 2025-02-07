iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Purchased by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF makes up about 1.0% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEAR. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000.

NEAR stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.77. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

