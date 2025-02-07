iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 28,806.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,144 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $66,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 31,481.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 374,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,750,000 after acquiring an additional 373,685 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 8,529.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,375,000 after purchasing an additional 371,267 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,836,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,110,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 390.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,254,000 after buying an additional 127,304 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $296.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $233.68 and a 52-week high of $299.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.22.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

