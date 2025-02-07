iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up 1.3% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,836,000. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,272,000. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.10. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $124.32 and a 12 month high of $166.83.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

