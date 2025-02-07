Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.14, RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Iterum Therapeutics Price Performance

ITRM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 1,417,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,821. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.28. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44.

Get Iterum Therapeutics alerts:

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

Receive News & Ratings for Iterum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iterum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.