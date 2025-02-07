ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Posts Earnings Results

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 13.99%.
ITOCHU Price Performance
ITOCY stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.63 and its 200 day moving average is $99.58. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $116.50.
ITOCHU Company Profile
