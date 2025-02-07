Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Position Decreased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $6,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 135.4% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 114.0% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $165.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.22. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $174.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,744,490.32. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Plant sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,045. This trade represents a 89.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458 in the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

