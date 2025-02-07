Jackson Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $870.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $707.02 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $786.57 and a 200 day moving average of $843.28.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $997.50.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

