Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.790 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.500-3.600 EPS.

JCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.27.

JCI stock opened at $88.09 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $88.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.84.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.27%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,568.24. The trade was a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 649,208 shares of company stock valued at $54,081,073 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

