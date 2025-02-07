Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) CEO George Oliver Sells 205,168 Shares

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

George Oliver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 10th, George Oliver sold 124,497 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $10,292,166.99.

On Friday, November 22nd, George Oliver sold 170,430 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total value of $14,264,991.00.

On Monday, November 25th, George Oliver sold 10,304 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $866,978.56.

On Wednesday, November 20th, George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total value of $18,541,853.44.

On Friday, November 15th, George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3 %

JCI traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $87.76. The company had a trading volume of 7,031,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,908. The company has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $88.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.84.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

