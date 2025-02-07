Joshua B. Cohen Sells 11,851 Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $41,122.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,108,327.09. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AMLX opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of -0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.03 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMLX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMLX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 83,048 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 551,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82,173 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.