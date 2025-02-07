JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,715 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $934,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 89,742 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $325,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $63.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

