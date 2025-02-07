JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Sold by Landmark Wealth Management Inc.

Landmark Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMB stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.28. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.