Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

Shares of LON:KNOS traded down GBX 29 ($0.36) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 781 ($9.71). 176,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,210. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 790.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 876.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £982.81 million, a PE ratio of 2,002.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 726 ($9.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,288 ($16.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported GBX 22.50 ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kainos Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kainos Group will post 48.0997625 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kainos Group plc engages in the provision of digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for transforming service delivery in public, commercial, and healthcare sectors.

