KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.62%.
KDDI Stock Down 3.8 %
KDDI stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.
KDDI Company Profile
