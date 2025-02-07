KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. KDDI had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.62%.

KDDI Stock Down 3.8 %

KDDI stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

