Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Increases Dividend to $0.32 Per Share

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Kemper has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kemper to earn $5.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Kemper Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $69.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.46. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.88. Kemper has a 12-month low of $54.11 and a 12-month high of $73.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.40. Kemper had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kemper from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kemper from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

