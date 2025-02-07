Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.200-0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $517.6 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.050-1.300 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Kennametal Stock Down 2.6 %

KMT opened at $22.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.61. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.66.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kennametal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.98%. Research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Kennametal

In other Kennametal news, VP John Wayne Witt sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $51,802.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,192.70. The trade was a 51.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Franklin Cardenas sold 20,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $578,072.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,767.44. This represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

Featured Articles

