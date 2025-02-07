KeyCorp Issues Positive Forecast for Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Stock Price

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FI. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $199.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.13.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fiserv

Fiserv Stock Up 0.7 %

Fiserv stock opened at $231.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.94. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $140.26 and a fifty-two week high of $232.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total value of $4,468,394.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.