Keystone Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $149,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 104.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $104.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.07. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $87.76 and a one year high of $108.04.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. This is an increase from iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

